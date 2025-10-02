Équipe
J.
DB.
PT.
1
Panathinaïkos
1
3
3
2
Dinamo Zagreb
1
2
3
3
FC Midtjylland
1
2
3
4
AS Rome
1
1
3
4
Ludogorets Razgrad
1
1
3
6
Lille OSC
1
1
3
6
SC Fribourg
1
1
3
6
Vfb Stuttgart
1
1
3
9
FC Porto
1
1
3
9
Fotbal Club FCSB
1
1
3
9
KRC Genk
1
1
3
9
Olympique Lyonnais
1
1
3
13
Aston Villa
1
1
3
13
SC Braga
1
1
3
15
Nottingham Forest
1
0
1
16
Real Betis Balompié
1
0
1
17
Celtic Glasgow
1
0
1
17
Viktoria Plzen
1
0
1
19
Ferencvaros
1
0
1
19
Étoile Rouge Belgrade
1
0
1
21
Maccabi Tel Aviv
1
0
1
21
PAOK Salonique
1
0
1
23
1
-1
0
23
Celta Vigo
1
-1
0
23
SK Brann
1
-1
0
26
Malmö FF
1
-1
0
26
OGC Nice
1
-1
0
28
Bologne FC
1
-1
0
28
FC Salzbourg
1
-1
0
28
FC Utrecht
1
-1
0
28
Feyenoord Rotterdam
1
-1
0
28
Glasgow Rangers
1
-1
0
28
Go Ahead Eagles
1
-1
0
34
Fenerbahce
1
-2
0
35
SK Sturm Graz
1
-2
0
36
1
-3
0