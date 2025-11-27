Équipe
J.
DB.
PT.
1
FC Midtjylland
4
8
12
2
SC Fribourg
4
5
10
3
Ferencvaros
4
4
10
4
Celta Vigo
4
5
9
5
SC Braga
4
4
9
6
Aston Villa
4
4
9
7
Olympique Lyonnais
4
3
9
8
Viktoria Plzen
4
4
8
9
Real Betis Balompié
4
4
8
10
PAOK Salonique
4
3
7
11
SK Brann
4
3
7
12
Dinamo Zagreb
4
1
7
13
KRC Genk
4
1
7
14
FC Porto
4
0
7
15
Fenerbahce
4
0
7
16
Panathinaïkos
4
1
6
17
4
1
6
18
AS Rome
4
1
6
19
Lille OSC
4
0
6
20
Vfb Stuttgart
4
0
6
21
Go Ahead Eagles
4
-1
6
22
4
-4
6
23
Nottingham Forest
4
1
5
24
Bologne FC
4
0
5
25
Étoile Rouge Belgrade
4
-2
4
25
SK Sturm Graz
4
-2
4
27
Celtic Glasgow
4
-3
4
28
FC Salzbourg
4
-2
3
29
Feyenoord Rotterdam
4
-3
3
30
Ludogorets Razgrad
4
-4
3
31
Fotbal Club FCSB
4
-4
3
32
FC Utrecht
4
-4
1
33
Malmö FF
4
-5
1
34
Maccabi Tel Aviv
4
-7
1
35
OGC Nice
4
-5
0
36
Glasgow Rangers
4
-7
0