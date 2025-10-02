DE
FR
FC Bâle
FC Bâle
Dès 21:00
Vfb Stuttgart
Vfb Stuttgart
FC Bâle
FC Bâle
Dès 21:00
Vs
Vfb Stuttgart
Vfb Stuttgart
Ligue Europa 25/26
Équipe
J.
DB.
PT.
1
Panathinaïkos
Panathinaïkos
1
3
3
2
Dinamo Zagreb
Dinamo Zagreb
1
2
3
3
FC Midtjylland
FC Midtjylland
1
2
3
4
AS Rome
AS Rome
1
1
3
4
Ludogorets Razgrad
Ludogorets Razgrad
1
1
3
6
Lille OSC
Lille OSC
1
1
3
6
SC Fribourg
SC Fribourg
1
1
3
6
Vfb Stuttgart
Vfb Stuttgart
1
1
3
9
FC Porto
FC Porto
1
1
3
9
Fotbal Club FCSB
Fotbal Club FCSB
1
1
3
9
KRC Genk
KRC Genk
1
1
3
9
Olympique Lyonnais
Olympique Lyonnais
1
1
3
13
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
1
1
3
13
SC Braga
SC Braga
1
1
3
15
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
1
0
1
16
Real Betis Balompié
Real Betis Balompié
1
0
1
17
Celtic Glasgow
Celtic Glasgow
1
0
1
17
Viktoria Plzen
Viktoria Plzen
1
0
1
19
Ferencvaros
Ferencvaros
1
0
1
19
Étoile Rouge Belgrade
Étoile Rouge Belgrade
1
0
1
21
Maccabi Tel Aviv
Maccabi Tel Aviv
1
0
1
21
PAOK Salonique
PAOK Salonique
1
0
1
23
FC Bâle
FC Bâle
1
-1
0
23
Celta Vigo
Celta Vigo
1
-1
0
23
SK Brann
SK Brann
1
-1
0
26
Malmö FF
Malmö FF
1
-1
0
26
OGC Nice
OGC Nice
1
-1
0
28
Bologne FC
Bologne FC
1
-1
0
28
FC Salzbourg
FC Salzbourg
1
-1
0
28
FC Utrecht
FC Utrecht
1
-1
0
28
Feyenoord Rotterdam
Feyenoord Rotterdam
1
-1
0
28
Glasgow Rangers
Glasgow Rangers
1
-1
0
28
Go Ahead Eagles
Go Ahead Eagles
1
-1
0
34
Fenerbahce
Fenerbahce
1
-2
0
35
SK Sturm Graz
SK Sturm Graz
1
-2
0
36
Young Boys
Young Boys
1
-3
0
Playoffs
Barrages qualificatifs
Les derniers matches
Arbitre
Referee
Davide
Massa
Italie
Coup d’envoi
jeudi
02 octobre 2025 à 21:00
Stade
Bâle, Suisse
Parc Saint-Jacques
Capacité
37 994
Partager
Vous avez trouvé une erreur? Signalez-la
Articles les plus lus
    Articles les plus lus