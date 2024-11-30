Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
12
16
31
2
Brighton & Hove Albion
13
5
23
2
Manchester City
12
5
23
4
Chelsea FC
12
9
22
5
Arsenal FC
12
9
22
6
Tottenham Hotspur
12
14
19
7
Nottingham Forest
12
2
19
8
Aston Villa
12
0
19
9
FC Fulham
12
0
18
10
Newcastle United
12
0
18
11
Brentford FC
12
0
17
12
Manchester United
12
0
16
13
AFC Bournemouth
12
-1
15
14
West Ham United
12
-4
15
15
Everton FC
12
-7
11
16
Leicester City
12
-8
10
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
12
-8
9
18
Ipswich Town
12
-10
9
19
Crystal Palace
12
-7
8
20
Southampton FC
13
-15
5