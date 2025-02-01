Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
22
33
53
2
Arsenal FC
23
23
47
3
Nottingham Forest
23
6
44
4
Manchester City
23
17
41
5
Newcastle United
23
14
41
6
Chelsea FC
23
15
40
7
AFC Bournemouth
23
15
40
8
Aston Villa
23
-1
37
9
Brighton & Hove Albion
23
4
34
10
FC Fulham
23
3
33
11
Brentford FC
23
2
31
12
Manchester United
23
-4
29
13
Crystal Palace
23
-4
27
14
West Ham United
23
-16
27
15
Tottenham Hotspur
23
9
24
16
Everton FC
22
-9
23
17
Leicester City
23
-24
17
18
Wolverhampton Wanderers
23
-20
16
19
Ipswich Town
23
-26
16
20
Southampton FC
23
-37
6