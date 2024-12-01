Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
12
16
31
2
Arsenal FC
13
12
25
3
Brighton & Hove Albion
13
5
23
3
Manchester City
12
5
23
5
Chelsea FC
12
9
22
6
Nottingham Forest
13
3
22
7
Brentford FC
13
3
20
8
Tottenham Hotspur
12
14
19
9
Aston Villa
12
0
19
10
Newcastle United
13
0
19
11
AFC Bournemouth
13
1
18
12
FC Fulham
12
0
18
13
Manchester United
12
0
16
14
West Ham United
13
-7
15
15
Everton FC
12
-7
11
16
Leicester City
13
-11
10
17
Crystal Palace
13
-7
9
18
Wolverhampton Wanderers
13
-10
9
19
Ipswich Town
13
-11
9
20
Southampton FC
13
-15
5