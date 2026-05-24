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Premier League
Liverpool FC - Brentford FC

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
37
43
82
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
37
43
78
3
Manchester United
Manchester United
37
16
68
4
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
37
6
62
5
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
37
10
59
6
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
37
4
56
7
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
37
9
53
8
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
37
7
52
9
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
37
3
52
10
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
37
-7
51
11
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
37
0
49
12
Everton FC
Everton FC
37
-2
49
13
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
37
-6
49
14
Leeds United
Leeds United
37
-4
47
15
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
37
-9
45
16
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
37
-3
43
17
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
37
-10
38
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
37
-22
36
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
37
-37
21
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
37
-41
19
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Conference League Qualifikation
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Darren
England
England
Anstoss
Sonntag
24. Mai 2026 um 17:00 Uhr
Stadion
Liverpool, England
Anfield
Kapazität
61'276
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Brentford
Brentford
Premier League
Premier League
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