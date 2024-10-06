Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
7
11
18
2
Manchester City
7
9
17
3
Arsenal FC
7
9
17
4
Chelsea FC
6
8
13
5
Aston Villa
6
3
13
6
Newcastle United
7
1
12
7
FC Fulham
7
2
11
8
Tottenham Hotspur
6
7
10
9
Brentford FC
7
0
10
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
6
2
9
11
Nottingham Forest
6
1
9
12
West Ham United
7
-1
8
13
AFC Bournemouth
7
-2
8
14
Manchester United
6
-3
7
15
Leicester City
7
-3
6
16
Everton FC
7
-8
5
17
Ipswich Town
7
-8
4
18
Crystal Palace
7
-5
3
19
Southampton FC
7
-11
1
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
7
-12
1