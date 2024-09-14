Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Manchester City
3
7
9
2
Liverpool FC
3
7
9
3
Brighton & Hove Albion
3
4
7
4
Arsenal FC
3
4
7
5
Newcastle United
3
2
7
6
Brentford FC
3
1
6
7
Aston Villa
3
0
6
8
AFC Bournemouth
3
1
5
9
Nottingham Forest
3
1
5
10
Tottenham Hotspur
3
3
4
11
Chelsea FC
3
2
4
12
FC Fulham
3
0
4
13
West Ham United
3
-1
3
14
Manchester United
3
-3
3
15
Leicester City
3
-2
1
16
Crystal Palace
3
-3
1
17
Ipswich Town
3
-5
1
18
Wolverhampton Wanderers
3
-6
1
19
Southampton FC
3
-4
0
20
Everton FC
3
-8
0