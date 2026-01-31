DE
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
16:00
Everton FC
Everton FC
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
Ab 16:00 Uhr
Vs
Everton FC
Everton FC
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion - Everton FC

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
23
25
50
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
23
26
46
3
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
23
10
46
4
Manchester United
Manchester United
23
7
38
5
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
23
14
37
6
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
23
3
36
7
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
23
0
34
8
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
23
3
33
9
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
23
3
33
10
Everton FC
Everton FC
23
-1
33
11
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
23
-2
33
12
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
23
2
30
13
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
23
-5
30
14
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
23
2
28
15
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
23
-4
28
16
Leeds United
Leeds United
23
-7
26
17
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
23
-11
25
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
23
-18
20
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
23
-19
15
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
23
-28
8
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Christopher
Kavanagh
England
Anstoss
Samstag
31. Januar 2026 um 16:00 Uhr
Stadion
Falmer, England
American Express Community Stadium
Kapazität
31’876
Was sagst du dazu?
Heiss diskutiert
    Meistgelesen
      Meistgelesen
