Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
10
13
25
2
Manchester City
10
10
23
3
Nottingham Forest
10
7
19
4
Chelsea FC
10
8
18
5
Arsenal FC
10
6
18
6
Aston Villa
10
2
18
7
Tottenham Hotspur
10
11
16
8
Brighton & Hove Albion
10
3
16
9
FC Fulham
10
1
15
10
AFC Bournemouth
10
1
15
11
Newcastle United
10
0
15
12
Brentford FC
10
-1
13
13
Manchester United
10
-3
12
14
West Ham United
10
-6
11
15
Leicester City
10
-4
10
16
Everton FC
10
-7
9
17
Crystal Palace
10
-5
7
18
Ipswich Town
10
-11
5
19
Southampton FC
10
-12
4
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
10
-13
3