MLS Eastern Conference
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Inter Miami CF
22
19
47
2
FC Cincinnati
21
11
45
3
Columbus Crew
19
18
36
4
New York City FC
21
7
35
5
New York Red Bulls
21
9
35
6
Charlotte FC
22
1
32
7
Nashville SC
21
-3
26
8
FC Toronto
22
-9
24
9
Atlanta United FC
21
2
24
10
Orlando City SC
21
-9
24
11
New England Revolution
19
-16
22
12
CF Montreal
21
-15
22
13
Chicago Fire
21
-11
21
14
Philadelphia Union
21
-3
20
15
DC United
22
-12
20
MLS Western Conference
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Los Angeles FC
20
18
40
2
Real Salt Lake
21
18
40
3
Los Angeles Galaxy
21
14
40
4
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
20
5
31
5
Colorado Rapids
21
3
31
6
Portland Timbers
21
4
30
7
Houston Dynamo
21
3
30
8
FC Minnesota United
21
-1
29
9
Seattle Sounders
21
3
28
10
Austin FC
21
-7
27
11
Saint Louis City SC
21
-6
22
12
FC Dallas
20
-5
20
13
Sporting Kansas City
21
-11
17
14
San Jose Earthquakes
21
-27
11