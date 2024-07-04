Blick logo
DE
FR

Verteidiger mit Torriecher
Haile-Selassie trifft auch gegen Philadelphia

Beim 4:3 von Chicago Fire trägt sich Maren Haile-Selassie einmal mehr in die Torschützenliste ein. Es ist das vierte Tor in den letzten vier Spielen.
Publiziert: vor 50 Minuten
EM-Trophy
MLS Eastern Conference
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Inter Miami CF
Inter Miami CF
22
19
47
2
FC Cincinnati
FC Cincinnati
21
11
45
3
Columbus Crew
Columbus Crew
19
18
36
4
New York City FC
New York City FC
21
7
35
5
New York Red Bulls
New York Red Bulls
21
9
35
6
Charlotte FC
Charlotte FC
22
1
32
7
Nashville SC
Nashville SC
21
-3
26
8
FC Toronto
FC Toronto
22
-9
24
9
Atlanta United FC
Atlanta United FC
21
2
24
10
Orlando City SC
Orlando City SC
21
-9
24
11
New England Revolution
New England Revolution
19
-16
22
12
CF Montreal
CF Montreal
21
-15
22
13
Chicago Fire
Chicago Fire
21
-11
21
14
Philadelphia Union
Philadelphia Union
21
-3
20
15
DC United
DC United
22
-12
20
MLS Western Conference
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Los Angeles FC
Los Angeles FC
20
18
40
2
Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake
21
18
40
3
Los Angeles Galaxy
Los Angeles Galaxy
21
14
40
4
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
20
5
31
5
Colorado Rapids
Colorado Rapids
21
3
31
6
Portland Timbers
Portland Timbers
21
4
30
7
Houston Dynamo
Houston Dynamo
21
3
30
8
FC Minnesota United
FC Minnesota United
21
-1
29
9
Seattle Sounders
Seattle Sounders
21
3
28
10
Austin FC
Austin FC
21
-7
27
11
Saint Louis City SC
Saint Louis City SC
21
-6
22
12
FC Dallas
FC Dallas
20
-5
20
13
Sporting Kansas City
Sporting Kansas City
21
-11
17
14
San Jose Earthquakes
San Jose Earthquakes
21
-27
11
Das könnte dich auch interessieren
Grindel So: Ehepaar Fuchs lebt in einem Tiny House
2:51
So wohnt die Schweiz
So wohnt die Schweiz
In Grindel SO
Ehepaar Fuchs lebt in einem Tiny House
Berlin: Promi-Fotograf Juri Reetz wurde von Ex-Freundin erstochen
Stars sind entsetzt
Berliner Promi-Fotograf (†61) von Ex-Freundin erstochen!
Florida: Autodieb setzt Kind am Strassenrand ab
1:21
Sie sass auf dem Rücksitz
Autodieb setzt Mädchen (3) am Strassenrand ab
Bei Bari: Schweizer verunfallen mit Van in Italien – Mutter tot
Auf Autobahn bei Bari
Schweizer verunfallen mit Van in Italien – Mutter (†44) tot
El Salvador: 300 Tonnen Müll werden an den Stränden von Acajutla angespühlt
0:52
Kleidung und Glasscherben
Unwetter übersät Strand mit 300 Tonnen Müll
Euro 2024: Nati macht sich für Duell am Samstag gegen England bereit
0:44
Gute Laune im Traning
Nati macht sich für Viertelfinal-Kracher bereit
Preise steigen und steigen: Harte Zeiten für Mieter und Eigentümer
Preise steigen im Juni weiter
Harte Zeiten für Mieter und Eigentümer
Falko Ochsenknecht (†39): TV-Star hatte noch grosse Pläne
Manager über toten TV-Star
TV-Star Falko Ochsenknecht (†39) hatte noch grosse Pläne
Alle Kommentare
Meistgelesen
  1. 1
    A13 schon wieder offen
    Ausland beeindruckt von Schweizer Turbo-Autobahnbauern
  2. 2
    «Berlin – Tag und Nacht»-Star
    Falko Ochsenknecht stirbt mit 39 Jahren
  3. 3
    Wallis kommt nicht zur Ruhe
    Weiler und Campingplatz evakuiert, Zugstrecke unterbrochen