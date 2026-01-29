Équipe
J.
DB.
PT.
1
Olympique Lyonnais
7
11
18
2
Aston Villa
7
7
18
3
SC Fribourg
7
7
17
4
FC Midtjylland
7
8
16
5
SC Braga
7
6
16
6
AS Rome
7
7
15
7
Ferencvaros
7
5
15
8
Real Betis Balompié
7
5
14
9
FC Porto
7
4
14
10
KRC Genk
7
3
13
11
Étoile Rouge Belgrade
7
1
13
12
PAOK Salonique
7
5
12
13
Vfb Stuttgart
7
5
12
14
Celta Vigo
7
4
12
15
Bologne FC
7
4
12
16
Nottingham Forest
7
4
11
17
Viktoria Plzen
7
4
11
18
Fenerbahce
7
3
11
19
Panathinaïkos
7
2
11
20
Dinamo Zagreb
7
-2
10
21
Lille OSC
7
2
9
22
SK Brann
7
-1
9
23
Young Boys
7
-5
9
24
Celtic Glasgow
7
-4
8
25
Ludogorets Razgrad
7
-4
7
26
Feyenoord Rotterdam
7
-3
6
27
FC Bâle
7
-3
6
28
FC Salzbourg
7
-4
6
29
Fotbal Club FCSB
7
-7
6
30
Go Ahead Eagles
7
-8
6
31
Glasgow Rangers
7
-7
4
31
SK Sturm Graz
7
-7
4
33
OGC Nice
7
-7
3
34
FC Utrecht
7
-8
1
35
Malmö FF
7
-10
1
36
Maccabi Tel Aviv
7
-17
1