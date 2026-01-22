Équipe
J.
DB.
PT.
1
Olympique Lyonnais
6
10
15
2
FC Midtjylland
6
8
15
3
Aston Villa
6
6
15
4
Real Betis Balompié
6
7
14
5
SC Fribourg
6
6
14
6
Ferencvaros
6
5
14
7
SC Braga
6
5
13
8
FC Porto
6
4
13
9
Vfb Stuttgart
6
7
12
10
AS Rome
6
5
12
11
Nottingham Forest
6
5
11
12
Fenerbahce
6
4
11
13
Bologne FC
6
4
11
14
Viktoria Plzen
6
4
10
15
Panathinaïkos
6
2
10
16
KRC Genk
6
1
10
17
Étoile Rouge Belgrade
6
0
10
18
PAOK Salonique
6
3
9
19
Celta Vigo
6
3
9
20
Lille OSC
6
3
9
21
Young Boys
6
-4
9
22
SK Brann
6
-1
8
23
Ludogorets Razgrad
6
-3
7
24
Celtic Glasgow
6
-4
7
25
Dinamo Zagreb
6
-5
7
26
FC Bâle
6
-1
6
27
Fotbal Club FCSB
6
-4
6
28
Go Ahead Eagles
6
-6
6
29
SK Sturm Graz
6
-4
4
30
Feyenoord Rotterdam
6
-6
3
31
FC Salzbourg
6
-6
3
32
FC Utrecht
6
-6
1
33
Glasgow Rangers
6
-8
1
34
Malmö FF
6
-9
1
35
Maccabi Tel Aviv
6
-16
1
36
OGC Nice
6
-9
0