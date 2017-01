Rührende Geschichte bewegte Film-Stars :  Diese Familie und ihre Elster kommen bald ins Kino

Sam, the boys and I are so excited to finally announce that our book, Penguin Bloom written by Bradley Trevor Greive will be made into a Hollywood film staring Naomi Watts as Sam. #emo#4oCc##Sam#emo#4oCZ##s undeniable spirit and the intense physical and emotional journey she and her family embraced resonated with me both as a storyteller and as a mother,#emo#4oCd## Naomi will co produce alongside Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea and Emma Cooper. This is also a wonderful opportunity for us to support the vital research being undertaken by our partners at @spinalcure @reevefoundation @wingsforlife

A photo posted by Penguin Bloom (@penguinthemagpie) on Dec 8, 2016 at 1:15pm PST