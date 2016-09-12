Sie sind hier: Home > Sport > Tennis >

So reagiert die Sportwelt auf Stan Wawrinkas US Open-Triumph

So reagiert die Sportwelt auf Wawrinkas Triumph «Stan ist eine grosse Inspiration»

Stan Wawrinka spielt sich mit dem dritten Grand-Slam-Sieg erneut in die Herzen der Fans. Auch die Sportler freuen sich mit ihm. Ein Blick in die Twitter-Welt.

Publiziert am 12.09.2016 | Aktualisiert um 11:33 Uhr
1 Kommentare
  • Walter  Zahnd aus Phuket
     heute, 12:09 Uhr
    Stan goenne ich diesen Triumph. Bei ihm habe ich immer das Gefühl der gibt Vollgas, gibt mehr als 100 Prozent, ein Schwerarbeiter - selbst bei Niederlagen habe ich diesen Eindruck. Was physische Präsenz anbelangt, wäre Stan fast immer der Gewinner.....Super, weiter so!
Tennis

Platz Name Land Punkte
1 Novak Djokovic SRB 14040
2 Andy Murray GBR 9485
3 Stan Wawrinka SUI 6260
4 Rafael Nadal ESP 4940
5 Kei Nishikori JPN 4875
6 Milos Raonic CAN 4760
7 Roger Federer SUI 3745
8 Gael Monfils FRA 3545
9 Tomas Berdych CZE 3390
10 Dominic Thiem AUT 3295

Tennis

