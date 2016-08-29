Sie sind hier: Home > Sport > Fussball >

Yann Sommer räumt an den Swiss Football Awards ab.

Swiss Football Awards Doppelsieg für Yann Sommer

Yann Sommer und Lara Dickenmann schnappen sich an den Swiss Football Awards die begehrtesten Auszeichnungen.

Fussball

An den Swiss Football Awards haben Yann Sommer und Lara Dickenmann die Auszeichnung «Credit Suisse Players of the Year» erhalten. Zum «Trainer of the Year» wurde Vladimir Petkovic gewählt.

 

Sommer erhielt auch den Preis für den «Save of the Year» – für seine Parade kurz vor Schluss des EM-Spiels gegen Albanien. Zum besten Nachwuchsspieler wurde Nico Elvedi (Gladbach) gewählt. Cupfinalist Lugano ist das «Helvetia Schweizer Cup Team of the Year.

Die Awards im Überblick:

  • Credit Suisse Player of the Year – men: Yann Sommer
  • Credit Suisse Player of the Year – women: Lara Dickenmann 
  • Helvetia Schweizer Cup Team of the Year: FC Lugano
  • Trainer of the Year: Vladimir Petkovic
  • Most important Goal of the Year: Xherdan Shaqiri (EM-Achtelfinale gegen Polen)
  • Credit Suisse Rookie of the Year: Nico Elvedi
  • Save of the Year: Yann Sommer
  • Fair Play of the Year:  Frauen: FC Attiswil, Männer: FC Donneloye
  • Referee Performance of the Year: Yves Dégallier
  • Coolest Goal of the Year: Patricia Willi (FC Zürich Frauen)
  • Ehrenamtlicher of the Year: Philipp Jurt (FC Lachen/Altendorf)
Publiziert am 29.08.2016 | Aktualisiert um 21:32 Uhr

  • Ruedi  Lanz aus Aarburg
     heute, 22:04 Uhr
    Werden derartige Titel neuerdings nach dem Gewicht der Pomade in den Haaren vergeben, wie das bei CR7 auch der Fall war? Der Mann hat in der vergangenen Bundesligasaison 50 Kisten kassiert, wovon etwa die Hälfte haltbar gewesen wären!
