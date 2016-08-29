Yann Sommer räumt an den Swiss Football Awards ab.

An den Swiss Football Awards haben Yann Sommer und Lara Dickenmann die Auszeichnung «Credit Suisse Players of the Year» erhalten. Zum «Trainer of the Year» wurde Vladimir Petkovic gewählt.

Credit Suisse Player of the Year - women: Lara Dickenmann! #SFA2016 https://t.co/yYJyO1HPWU — nationalteams_SFVASF (@SFV_ASF) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Sommer erhielt auch den Preis für den «Save of the Year» – für seine Parade kurz vor Schluss des EM-Spiels gegen Albanien. Zum besten Nachwuchsspieler wurde Nico Elvedi (Gladbach) gewählt. Cupfinalist Lugano ist das «Helvetia Schweizer Cup Team of the Year.

Die Awards im Überblick: