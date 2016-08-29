Yann Sommer räumt an den Swiss Football Awards ab.

An den Swiss Football Awards haben Yann Sommer und Lara Dickenmann die Auszeichnung «Credit Suisse Players of the Year» erhalten. Zum «Trainer of the Year» wurde Vladimir Petkovic gewählt.
Sommer erhielt auch den Preis für den «Save of the Year» – für seine Parade kurz vor Schluss des EM-Spiels gegen Albanien. Zum besten Nachwuchsspieler wurde Nico Elvedi (Gladbach) gewählt. Cupfinalist Lugano ist das «Helvetia Schweizer Cup Team of the Year.
Die Awards im Überblick:
- Credit Suisse Player of the Year – men: Yann Sommer
- Credit Suisse Player of the Year – women: Lara Dickenmann
- Helvetia Schweizer Cup Team of the Year: FC Lugano
- Trainer of the Year: Vladimir Petkovic
- Most important Goal of the Year: Xherdan Shaqiri (EM-Achtelfinale gegen Polen)
- Credit Suisse Rookie of the Year: Nico Elvedi
- Save of the Year: Yann Sommer
- Fair Play of the Year: Frauen: FC Attiswil, Männer: FC Donneloye
- Referee Performance of the Year: Yves Dégallier
- Coolest Goal of the Year: Patricia Willi (FC Zürich Frauen)
- Ehrenamtlicher of the Year: Philipp Jurt (FC Lachen/Altendorf)