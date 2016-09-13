Sie sind hier: Home > People > People Schweiz >

Zurich bar kicked out Kory (23) and Martin (28) for being gay :  «No one can keep us from kissing in public»

Zurich bar kicked out Kory (23) and Martin (28) for being gay «No one can keep us from kissing in public»

Kory and Martin got engaged on stage during Adele's Zurich concert in front of 13'000 cheering fans. Now the gay couple faces discrimination by a popular Zurich nighlife spot – for kissing in public.

teilen
teilen
0 shares
Fehler
Melden

When playing in Zurich four months ago superstar singer Adele interrupted her concert just to invite Kory Kalnasy (23) on stage. The American, who lives and works in Switzerland, proposed to boyfriend Martin Andersen (28). Magic happened – and a crowd of 13'000 celebrated with the happy couple.

On Saturday night the romantic love story came to a sudden end. Kory and Martin got kicked out of Zurich's popular «Nelson Pub» – for kissing in public.

Martin explains: «We were out with friends and had just ordered drinks at the bar. I gave Kory a kiss on the mouth. Suddenly two bouncers grabbed us by the arm and dragged us out on the street.»

Kory says both bouncers were aggressive and denied their request for an explanation: «Only after we had already left the bar they screamed at us that we should know the reason and shut up.»

The incident leaves Kory Kalnasy sad and angry: «They made fun of us. I've never felt so humiliated in my life. But no one can keep us from kissing in public.»

«Nelson Pub» was not available for comment.

Publiziert am 13.09.2016 | Aktualisiert vor 12 Minuten
teilen
teilen
0 shares
Fehler
Melden

TOP-VIDEOS

Style-Trick: So wird das Haargummi unsichtbar Style-Trick So wird das Haargummi unsichtbar
Bruchlandung mit 14 Tonnen Treibstoff: Hier entgeht Indonesien einer Katastrophe Bruchlandung mit 14 Tonnen Treibstoff Hier entgeht Indonesien einer Katastrophe
Experiment in Indien: Deshalb leuchten diese heiligen Kühe Experiment in Indien Deshalb leuchten diese heiligen Kühe
Mit Teamwork zum Erfolg: Fünf Kopfballungeheuer auf einen Schlag 15 Mit Teamwork zum Erfolg Fünf Kopfballungeheuer auf einen Schlag
Rollstuhlfahrerin (93) 600 Dollar Rente aus dem Ausschnitt gezogen: Der dreisteste Dieb von New York 2 Rollstuhlfahrerin (93) 600 Dollar Rente aus dem... Der dreisteste Dieb von New York
Türkisches Unternehmen baut Transformers: Optimus Prime kommt aus Ankara Türkisches Unternehmen baut Transformers Optimus Prime kommt aus Ankara

Sie haben noch 500 Zeichen übrig.
Kommentieren

Aktuell auf Blick.ch

Espen-Fans gehen auf Zinnbauer los 2
«Orgasmus ohne Lust – geht das?»
Hier fliegt die höchste Brücke der Welt 1

Top 3

1 Das Schwulenpaar Kory (23) und Martin (28) wurde aus dem Zürcher Nelson...
2 Ex-Miss wird CD-Covergirl – und verrät, wie sie so sexy bleibt Nadine...
3 Schweizer Star-Schauspieler durfte nicht mitfliegen Zippo-Zoff um...

People Schweiz

Ex-Miss wird CD-Covergirl – und verrät, wie sie so sexy bleibt Nadine gibt den Ton an! 2 Ex-Miss wird CD-Covergirl – und verrät, wie sie so sexy bleibt Nadine gibt den Ton an!
Einst spielte er Hitler, jetzt einen todgeweihten Juden Bruno Ganz gross! Einst spielte er Hitler, jetzt einen todgeweihten Juden Bruno Ganz gross!
Mimi Jäger über ihre Schwangerschaft «Meine Brüste explodieren!» Mimi Jäger über ihre Schwangerschaft «Meine Brüste explodieren!»
Immer informiert - Abonnieren Sie den Blick-Newsletter!
Bitte geben Sie eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse ein.
Schön, dass wir Ihnen unsere BLICK News des Tages senden dürfen. Möchten Sie zusätzlich den BLICK Sport Newsletter erhalten?