Zurich bar kicked out Kory (23) and Martin (28) for being gay :  «No one can keep us from kissing in public»

When playing in Zurich four months ago superstar singer Adele interrupted her concert just to invite Kory Kalnasy (23) on stage. The American, who lives and works in Switzerland, proposed to boyfriend Martin Andersen (28). Magic happened – and a crowd of 13'000 celebrated with the happy couple.

On Saturday night the romantic love story came to a sudden end. Kory and Martin got kicked out of Zurich's popular «Nelson Pub» – for kissing in public.

Martin explains: «We were out with friends and had just ordered drinks at the bar. I gave Kory a kiss on the mouth. Suddenly two bouncers grabbed us by the arm and dragged us out on the street.»

Kory says both bouncers were aggressive and denied their request for an explanation: «Only after we had already left the bar they screamed at us that we should know the reason and shut up.»

The incident leaves Kory Kalnasy sad and angry: «They made fun of us. I've never felt so humiliated in my life. But no one can keep us from kissing in public.»

«Nelson Pub» was not available for comment.