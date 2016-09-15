Sie sind hier: Home > People >

Margot Robbie kriegt Konkurrenz :  Diese Harley Quinn sieht dem Original zum Verwechseln ähnlich

Die 21-jährige Laura aus Sydney (Australien) ist das perfekte Fangirl: Sie gleicht Margot Robbies Figur Harley Quinn in «Suicide Squad» aufs Haar.

1. Unglaublich, aber diese Frau ist nicht die «Harley Quinn»-Darstellerin Margot Robbie!

2. Die hübsche Blondine heisst Laura, ist 21 Jahre alt und kommt - wie ihr «Zwilling» - aus Australien.

3. Genauer gesagt aus Sydney. Und Laura liebt es, sich als Harley Quinn zu verkleiden.

4. Sie sei seit der Highschool ein Fan der DC-Comicfigur, sagte Laura zu «BuzzFeed».

5. Der kürzlich erschienene Film «Suicide Squad» habe ihr «inneres Fangirl» wieder erweckt.

6. Ohne Verkleidung sieht Laura so aus. Die Haare hat sie sich fürs perfekte Cosplay blond gefärbt. 

7. Das Original: Margot Robbie in «Suicide Squad».

Publiziert am 14.09.2016
