Margot Robbie kriegt Konkurrenz :  Diese Harley Quinn sieht dem Original zum Verwechseln ähnlich

1. Unglaublich, aber diese Frau ist nicht die «Harley Quinn»-Darstellerin Margot Robbie!
Here it is finished Puddins ready for Sydney Comic-Con! (Yes, I am aware of how tight my shorts are Get over it )
2. Die hübsche Blondine heisst Laura, ist 21 Jahre alt und kommt - wie ihr «Zwilling» - aus Australien.
3. Genauer gesagt aus Sydney. Und Laura liebt es, sich als Harley Quinn zu verkleiden.
4. Sie sei seit der Highschool ein Fan der DC-Comicfigur, sagte Laura zu «BuzzFeed».
5. Der kürzlich erschienene Film «Suicide Squad» habe ihr «inneres Fangirl» wieder erweckt.
"Stupid Bats!" Wow Puddins, I am feeling the love here I have been asked a lot of questions about my costume, figure, makeup, but want to get the answers out to everyone I was thinking of starting up some YouTube tutorials and Q&A's? Please comment if you would be interested!
6. Ohne Verkleidung sieht Laura so aus. Die Haare hat sie sich fürs perfekte Cosplay blond gefärbt.
Hey Puddins! Here is an admin selfie... I dyed my hair yesterday for my Harley Quinn cosplay I am doing on the weekend I thought it would be cool to show you a little bit of the process!