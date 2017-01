Wegen vorgeschriebenem Drogentest in Vegas :  Chris Brown und Soulja Boy müssen sich in Dubai prügeln

"IF YOU SHOW UP#emo#4oCd##... It's going down. I'm going to teach him how to knock your ass out @souljaboy. Song dropping soon on my YouTube with @chrisbrownofficial. Produced by @thedamonelliott. S/O @fredfrenchy.

A video posted by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) on Jan 9, 2017 at 3:02pm PST