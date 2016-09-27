Supertalent-Kandidatin Sara X Mills muss Silikonimplantate entfernen

Bei der Castingshow «Das Supertalent» überzeugte Sara X Mills (29) am Wochenende mit ihren twerkenden Brüsten zu Mozarts Musik die Jury und wurde mit drei Mal Ja eine Runde weitergewählt. Zu ihrer Performance meinte Jury-Urgestein Dieter Bohlen (62), der sich während des Auftritts ein Grinsen nicht verkneifen konnte: «Ich war überrascht und es war auch nicht zu anstössig». Jury-Kollege Bruce Danell (59) forderte gar eine Zugabe.
Nur wenige Tage nach der TV-Ausstrahlung sieht es beim US-amerikanischen Model nicht mehr nach einer Zugabe aus. Sie hat sich die Silikonimplantate entfernen lassen: Aus gesundheitlichen Gründen. Seit sie ihre Brüste machen liess, hatte das Model mit chronischen Entzündungen, Allergien und Konzentrationsschwierigkeiten zu kämpfen.
Sunday night in bed with #nomakeup & I feel good! I have SUCH an exciting week coming up #emo#8J+PvA==## my incisions are all closed now & the next step in healing is to begin massage and get the scars to fade when I lay down like this the pocket where my implant was is still really visible too I have a shoot tomorrow then my one month post op with my doctor Tuesday, fingers crossed I get the ok to stop wearing sports bras 24/7 so I can finally wear some of the 18474929158 cute bralettes I've stockpiled hope you all had a lovely weekend, and of course if you're new here or just late to the party you can totally click the link in my bio OR visit YouTube.com/saraontheinternet to answer all your questions about my #explant all negative comments will be deleted #emo#8J+PvA==## #bodypositive #scars #selflove #frankenboobs #ittybittytittycommittee #fuckyeahsmallboobs
Ihr Geld verdiente sie sich unteranderem auch mit YouTube Videos, in denen sie ihr Talent zur Schau stellte. Auf den sozialen Medien liess sie ihre Follower nun aber auch an der Implantatentfernung teilhaben. Nebst einem Livestream, in dem sie die wichtigsten Fragen zur Operation beantwortete, postete sie auch einige Fotos von ihrem Körper nach der Operation.
I couldn't resist also posting this one bc my face Also plz remember that just because I'm happy to have these toxic bags out and I don't have big bewbz anymore doesn't mean that fake bewbz or big bewbz are wrong/bad/gross! There are a rainbow of people on this page & I don't want anyone else's feels to be hurt even if you mean well again the only thing I have against fake bewbz is that mine messed up my health & I don't want to see them do the same to anyone else! Enough bewb talk for today - I'm currently at a martial arts gym while @pbclarkphoto practices jujitsu... It looks so awkward, you guys. I just watched a guy put his butt DIRECTLY on another guy's face
Dass der Sieg beim Supertalent damit in weite Ferne gerückt ist, scheint ihr egal zu sein: «Nichts ist wertvoller als meine Gesundheit. Keine Internet-Videos und kein Geld der Welt! Ich habe jetzt mehr Energie und fühle mich rundum besser.» (bnr)Publiziert am 27.09.2016 | Aktualisiert um 20:52 Uhr