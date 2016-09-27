Supertalent-Kandidatin Sara X Mills muss Silikonimplantate entfernen

Sunday night in bed with #nomakeup & I feel good! I have SUCH an exciting week coming up #emo#8J+PvA==## my incisions are all closed now & the next step in healing is to begin massage and get the scars to fade when I lay down like this the pocket where my implant was is still really visible too I have a shoot tomorrow then my one month post op with my doctor Tuesday, fingers crossed I get the ok to stop wearing sports bras 24/7 so I can finally wear some of the 18474929158 cute bralettes I've stockpiled hope you all had a lovely weekend, and of course if you're new here or just late to the party you can totally click the link in my bio OR visit YouTube.com/saraontheinternet to answer all your questions about my #explant all negative comments will be deleted #emo#8J+PvA==## #bodypositive #scars #selflove #frankenboobs #ittybittytittycommittee #fuckyeahsmallboobs

