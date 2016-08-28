«Possible Pat» speckte in zwei Jahren 150 Kilo ab :  Hier kommt der Erfinder der «Walmart»-Diät

My drug of choice was food, and I abuse it for so many year not knowing the harm I was causing! I abused it to the point of bringing myself close to death. We all make mistakes in life I'm just thankful I had the ability to change , learn and grow from mine! Some people may never try to change, some may give up, some may think it's impossible! Well I'm here to say and show you all that it is very possible!! Most will only have to lose half or a quarter of what I had to lose so if I can trust me so can you! If you want it bad enough you stop talking about it and start doing! Never stop no matter what even if you fail, even if you fall off your plan just grab life by the horns and get right back on! We all fail, we all get off of track at some point, but only the ones that really want it will keep fighting! So today find the fight deep inside you, find your motivation, find yourself and become what and who you want! This isn't just for fitness it's for life! It won't happen over night and it won't be easy, but it can be done you must stay consistent, dedicated and know if you believe you will achieve! Limitations are set by the mind and I refuse to let my mind think anything less then greatness for me! I started my journey 3 years ago at 605lbs and over 53% bodyfat today I'm 270 and under 10%! Yes I have loose skin and yes I will get it removed and I'll wear my scars proudly and it will always remind me of all the work I had to do! #transformationtuesday #transformation #bodybuilding #bodytransformation #fitnessmotivation #motivation #weightlossjourney #weightloss #weightlossmotivation #nevergiveup #instafit #fitness #lifestyle #fitfam #nodaysoff #eatcleantraindirty #healthychoices #beastmode #gymrat #workhard #gymmotivation #gymlife #focused #focus #inspire #inspiration #itspossible #teampossible

A photo posted by Mr. Focus 6'8 280 11% Bf (@possiblepat) on Jul 26, 2016 at 4:37pm PDT