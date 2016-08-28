«Possible Pat» speckte in zwei Jahren 150 Kilo ab :  Hier kommt der Erfinder der «Walmart»-Diät

Noch vor zwei Jahren brachte Pasquale Brocco (30), auch bekannt als «Possible Pat», 275 Kilo auf die Waage. Seither hat der Amerikaner ganze 150 Kilo abgespeckt – und wurde mit seiner speziellen Diät berühmt. Der Gewichtsverlust gelang ihm mithilfe der inzwischen nach ihm benannten «Walmart»-Diät.
Brocco änderte sein Leben, nachdem ihm Ärzte sagten, dass ihn sein Gewicht in Lebensgefahr bringt. «Es ist hart, wenn dir jemand mit 28 sagt, dass du sterben könntest», sagt er gegenüber «ABC». Er sei damals nicht einmal fähig gewesen, einen Push-up zu machen. «Mein Bauch hing bis zu meinen Oberschenkeln. Ich ekelte mich an», sagt der ehemalige Promi-Bodyguard.
My drug of choice was food, and I abuse it for so many year not knowing the harm I was causing! I abused it to the point of bringing myself close to death. We all make mistakes in life I'm just thankful I had the ability to change , learn and grow from mine! Some people may never try to change, some may give up, some may think it's impossible! Well I'm here to say and show you all that it is very possible!! Most will only have to lose half or a quarter of what I had to lose so if I can trust me so can you! If you want it bad enough you stop talking about it and start doing! Never stop no matter what even if you fail, even if you fall off your plan just grab life by the horns and get right back on! We all fail, we all get off of track at some point, but only the ones that really want it will keep fighting! So today find the fight deep inside you, find your motivation, find yourself and become what and who you want! This isn't just for fitness it's for life! It won't happen over night and it won't be easy, but it can be done you must stay consistent, dedicated and know if you believe you will achieve! Limitations are set by the mind and I refuse to let my mind think anything less then greatness for me! I started my journey 3 years ago at 605lbs and over 53% bodyfat today I'm 270 and under 10%! Yes I have loose skin and yes I will get it removed and I'll wear my scars proudly and it will always remind me of all the work I had to do! #transformationtuesday #transformation #bodybuilding #bodytransformation #fitnessmotivation #motivation #weightlossjourney #weightloss #weightlossmotivation #nevergiveup #instafit #fitness #lifestyle #fitfam #nodaysoff #eatcleantraindirty #healthychoices #beastmode #gymrat #workhard #gymmotivation #gymlife #focused #focus #inspire #inspiration #itspossible #teampossible
Dann kam ihm die zündende Idee: Er beschloss, künftig immer zum nächsten Walmart zu laufen und dort einzukaufen, wenn ihn der Hunger packt. Die 1.6 Kilometer zu seiner nächsten Filiale ging er stets zu Fuss – der Anfang sei schwer gewesen. «Monatelang waren meine Füsse geschwollen, meine Knie taten weh. Ich war müde», sagt er. Nach wenigen Monaten legte er für drei Mahlzeiten täglich bereits zehn Kilometer pro Tag zurück.
As I stand here and try to attempt the famous vacuum pose all I can think of is glad I never gave up! I had to Lose 100lbs #emo#77iP## still overweight Lose another 100lbs #emo#77iP##still not enough Lose 100 more pounds #emo#77iP## still not enough Lose 30 more #emo#77iP## finally reached my goals Now I have loose skin that will get removed August 15 2016 by @drrepta_plasticsurgery ! Point is never give up never get discourage I almost did when every time I lost 20, 40, 50, or even 100lbs I was still obese! If I would of gave up I wouldn't be making this post, I wouldn't be motivating people, I might not even be alive! No matter how far it may seem no matter how hard it may get fight through it,keep pushing, never turn back you might just be inches away from your fortune! Just know it's possible!! #fitnessmotivation #weightlossjourney #fitnessmotivation #weightloss #fatloss #nevergiveup #neverquit #workharder #workout #focus #neversettle #nodaysoff #beastmode #lifestyle #healthychoices #transformation #flex #bodybuilding #bodytransformation #itspossible
Alleine mit seinen Spaziergängen zum Supermarkt verlor Brocco rund 90 Kilo, das Übrige tat seine Ernährungsumstellung von Fast Food auf gesunde Kost. Heute trainiert er regelmässig im Gym und inspiriert mit seiner Gewichtsabnahme bei Social Media tausende User. «Vor kurzem sagte mir jemand, dass er sich nicht umgebracht habe, weil er sah, was möglich ist», so Brocco. (kad)
Greatness is within all of us! We must dig deep and find it within ourselves! Work hard, stay focused, stay consistent, and always believe you can! Nothing will come easy, you will have to work hard, fight though the pain the tears the sweat,the blood, and the failures! Once you reach it, everything you want through will make perfect sense and be well worth it! #greatness #weightloss #weightlossjourney #fitnessmotivation #lifestyle #fitfam #legday #itspossible #fatloss #trainhard #eatclean #cleaneating #eatcleantraindirty #focus #itspossible