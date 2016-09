Olivia Newton-Johns Tochter Chloe Lattanzi :  Eine halbe Millionen für Beauty-OPs!

being unashamed of your feminine form makes you strong.It takes strength to accept and love yourself. This is message is for every woman who has ever been called stupid or a bimbo for having confidence and for loving your body. Having big breasts does not make you stupid. It's Calling people stupid for having big breasts that makes you ignorant. I love you all. I celebrate the sexy free confident woman.

