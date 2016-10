Milla Jovovichs Stuntfrau Olivia Jackson verliert bei Dreharbeiten Arm

Sheer #determination and Focusing on getting the rest of her body strong @olivia_stunts training at her home gym 5 days a week! Working closely with the legend Stephen Makinde @perfectbalanceclinic 3 times a week. It's hard to grasp just how far Olivia has come from laying in a coma 7 months ago to learning to walk again and now regaining more functional movement. Working on stability in her core for the hanging weight of the #paralyzed left arm and also preparing for the loss of weight after the amputation. Olivia can't express how grateful she is for Stephen Makinde and everybody else who has helped support her along this journey so far! #roadtorecovery #backtothegrind #rehab #brachialplexusinjury #training #noexcuses #focusonthepositive #forgetthenegative #wewilleitherfindawayormakeone #reelactionguardians

