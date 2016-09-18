Sie sind hier: Home > People > People International >

Laura aus Sydney gleicht Harley Quinn aus Suicide Squad aufs Haar

Margot Robbie kriegt Konkurrenz Diese Harley Quinn sieht dem Original zum Verwechseln ähnlich

Die 21-jährige Laura aus Sydney ist das perfekte Fangirl: Sie gleicht Margot Robbies Figur Harley Quinn in «Suicide Squad» aufs Haar.

Unglaublich, aber diese Frau ist nicht die «Harley Quinn»-Darstellerin Margot Robbie (26): Die hübsche Blondine, die ihr aktuell im Netz Konkurrenz macht, heisst Laura, ist 21 Jahre alt und kommt - wie ihr «Zwilling» - aus Australien. Genauer gesagt aus Sydney.

 

Und Laura liebt es, sich als Harley Quinn zu verkleiden! Sie sei seit der Highschool ein Fan der DC-Comicfigur, sagte Laura zu «BuzzFeed». Der kürzlich erschienene Film «Suicide Squad» habe ihr «inneres Fangirl» wieder erweckt. Fürs perfekte Cosplay färbte sie sich extra die Haare blond und malte sich die gleichen Tattoos auf, die auch ihre Figur trägt. Ihre Liebe zum Detail hat sich gelohnt: Mittlerweile folgen ihr fast 86'000 User bei Instagram.

Publiziert am 18.09.2016 | Aktualisiert um 00:13 Uhr
