Lindsay Lohan besucht Syrien-Flüchtlinge: Beliebter als Angelina Jolie

I can't forget Heya whom I met during my visit to the Hussein family. She couldn't care less about our gifts to her, whose mother has gone. She held me more and more tight when she sat on my lap. I sniffed her hair, took her hands and held her tight. I understood at that moment once again that we can do more for each other, that we should do more for each other. And we can start by giving support to #Turkey which did its part in this huge human tragedy called Syria by welcoming 3 million refugees. We should do more, starting today... #RefugeesWelcome #MassacreinAleppo #theworldisbiggerthan5 #love not #ignorancekills

A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Sep 26, 2016 at 1:02pm PDT