Hausdurchsuchung wegen Schiesserei, mysteriöser Tweet :  Wie fertig ist Lil Wayne?

The boss @liltunechi. We are fighting until you get yours. Freedom to drop music and peace of mind. I don't know what these other weirdos are on with all the side talks but I know you gave me a shot and all I can ever do with the rest of my life is return the favor. YOUNG MONEY FOREVER

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Sep 4, 2016 at 11:58pm PDT