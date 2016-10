Instagram-Star Christopher Serrano stürzt von Wolkenkratzer in den Tod

I wish I had taken more photos of you. I lost my brother today. My first best friend. I'll never forget our adventures. You took me to my first rooftop, my first abandoned building, first tunnel. You took me to my first concert, and my second one shortly after. 2 years ago we snuck out of the house after work to take pictures on a snowy night. We wandered the city during Storm Jonas taking photos. I'll never forget our celebratory high five after we both caught that photo of the lightning in DUMBO. We got chased out of a construction site by a helicopter. We could do anything together. We skated together. We worked together. Went to the gym together. Played video games together. Talked about almost anything together. This house will never be the same without you. I love you, brother. #emo#77iP## @heavy_minds. Thank you everyone for your kind words. I really appreciate all the support. If anyone has any old photos or videos of my brother please contact me.

A photo posted by Ryan Serrano (@w.hitelight) on Oct 5, 2016 at 7:57pm PDT