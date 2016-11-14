CelluliteSaturday :  Dieser neue Trend schlägt Dellen

#cellulitesaturday? Can that be a thing? Last time I posted a picture of me TRYING to embrace a part of my body that I have been trying to change forever, 2 things happened. 1. A lot of women and even a few men came forward and said amazinggggg things like "thanks, your dope I need this, I NEED to see more of this, I WANT to see more of this, keep doing what you're doing, yes to normal bodies, etc." the incredible comments kept going, of people sharing their own struggles with trying to accept their bodies, to some women who don't even have cellulite embracing my body - THAT my friends is what this bopo community is all about. 2. Second thing that happened was obviously, the opposite. "Disgusting, gross, cellulite is not healthy, don't encourage kids or women to be unhealthy, nasty, wtf, if you exercise or rub cream or do-this-thing-that-makes-no-sense it will help you get rid of it" that shit went on, in my DM's and in the public comments. I am not going to sit here and write to you what cellulite is, what it ISN'T or try to bang it into your head that yes, my dear friends "thin + healthy + fit" women also have cellulite, I am going to let you do your own research. You have google and you have can DM if you want to have a CONVERSATION exchanging opinions, facts and resources to help us BRIDGE gaps instead of create bigger ones. I exercise 5x a week, I will murder you at cardio (my cardiovascular system is off the hizzy), I foam roll, I do yoga, I stretch, I eat my greens and I drink over a gallon of water every day. I used to use creams, I used to dry brush, I got massages and considered surgery. SO, don't tell me that I have to be more fit, more healthy, more this, more that, don't tell me to try your cream or that I need to create more blood flow to the places where my cellulite exists. Cause bish, I got chu. Been there done that. My friends, my cellulite is here to stay. And I am fucking okay with that. #bodyacceptance #celluliteyoualrite #namaslay #thisiswhatfitlookslike #embracethesquish #mesosquishy #mermaidthighs #iamallwoman #tbcr

A photo posted by Kenzie B (@omgkenzieee) on Sep 24, 2016 at 10:33am PDT