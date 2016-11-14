CelluliteSaturday :  Dieser neue Trend schlägt Dellen

Mit einem mutigen Foto fing alles an. An einem Samstag postete die Kanadierin Kenzie Brenna (26) ein Foto ihrer Orangenhaut auf Instagram – inklusive Dellen und Streifen an Po und Beinen. Dazu den Hashtag #CelluliteSaturday.
Und damit löste sie eine Welle der Begeisterung aus – denn die Bilder sollten ihr und anderen Frauen helfen, sich so zu akzeptieren und zu lieben, wie sie sind. Zudem betont sie, dass ihre Cellulite nichts mit zu wenig Bewegung oder einem ungesunden Lebensstil zu tun hat.
#cellulitesaturday? Can that be a thing? Last time I posted a picture of me TRYING to embrace a part of my body that I have been trying to change forever, 2 things happened. 1. A lot of women and even a few men came forward and said amazinggggg things like "thanks, your dope I need this, I NEED to see more of this, I WANT to see more of this, keep doing what you're doing, yes to normal bodies, etc." the incredible comments kept going, of people sharing their own struggles with trying to accept their bodies, to some women who don't even have cellulite embracing my body - THAT my friends is what this bopo community is all about. 2. Second thing that happened was obviously, the opposite. "Disgusting, gross, cellulite is not healthy, don't encourage kids or women to be unhealthy, nasty, wtf, if you exercise or rub cream or do-this-thing-that-makes-no-sense it will help you get rid of it" that shit went on, in my DM's and in the public comments. I am not going to sit here and write to you what cellulite is, what it ISN'T or try to bang it into your head that yes, my dear friends "thin + healthy + fit" women also have cellulite, I am going to let you do your own research. You have google and you have can DM if you want to have a CONVERSATION exchanging opinions, facts and resources to help us BRIDGE gaps instead of create bigger ones. I exercise 5x a week, I will murder you at cardio (my cardiovascular system is off the hizzy), I foam roll, I do yoga, I stretch, I eat my greens and I drink over a gallon of water every day. I used to use creams, I used to dry brush, I got massages and considered surgery. SO, don't tell me that I have to be more fit, more healthy, more this, more that, don't tell me to try your cream or that I need to create more blood flow to the places where my cellulite exists. Cause bish, I got chu. Been there done that. My friends, my cellulite is here to stay. And I am fucking okay with that. #bodyacceptance #celluliteyoualrite #namaslay #thisiswhatfitlookslike #embracethesquish #mesosquishy #mermaidthighs #iamallwoman #tbcr
Gegenüber «People» erklärte Brenna, dass sie Social Media als Therapie nutze. Sie litt an einer Körperschemastörung, empfand sich selbst als hässlich und entstellt und konnte ihr eigenes Spiegelbild nicht ertragen. Heute gehe es ihr viel besser – auch, weil sie sich direkt mit ihren Problemen auseinandersetze.
Immer mehr Frauen posten ihre «Problemzonen»
«Ich finde etwas, das mich unsicher oder verletzlich macht und poste ein Bild davon.» Ihre Gedanken fasst Brenna zudem in Worte. Über ihre Cellulitis dachte sie: «Warum schäme ich mich für etwas, was 90 Prozent von uns haben? Cellulite ist normal. Die Schönheitsindustrie will nur Geld scheffeln, indem sie uns weiszumachen versucht, dass dem nicht so ist.»
Und damit trat sie einen Trend los! Immer mehr Frauen aus aller Welt posteten auf Instagram Bilder von ihrer «Problemzone», präsentierten frei von Photoshop ihre Dellen und Falten – egal ob dick, dünn, klein oder gross.
It's #CelluliteSaturday! A reminder that a) EVERYONE HAS CELLULITE b) it is NOTHING to be ashamed of and c) cellulite is not an indicator of health. Did you know that cellulite had actually never been mentioned until the 1960s by Vogue? Before then women had been rocking cellulite for YEARS and all of a sudden it became something to fix, something to be ashamed about. But it damn well isn't. It's yet another reminder of how so many companies benefit off our insecurities. Don't let them. Rock those ripples #emo#8J+PvA==## For more body posi goodness, follow @iamleyahshanks and The Body Confidence Revolution on Facebook and Twitter. Surround yourself with positivity : @darnelltemenu #inbetweenie #plusmodel #curvemodel #fashion #style #curves #bodyposi #bodypositivity #curvesrock #effyourbeautystandards #inbetweeniestyle #goldenconfidence #allbodiesaregoodbodies #celebratemysize #honormycurves #skorchmagazine #igers #instadaily #selflovebringsbeauty
No filters, no edits, no sucking in, no nothing. Just smack dab in the middle of some good ol' "flaw" showing sunlight. Lighting can fully change how someone looks; and odds are, most of the women you know have had their pictures taken in lighting that hides their "flaws" the most, out of either insecurity or shame. But reality is, the vast majority of women have cellulite, scars or stretch marks on their bodies. It's in our biology, and it's simply how our bodies are meant to grow, slim down and store fat. Diet industries and public figures have caused such a stir about how our bodies "should" look like, that we've forgotten how to embrace ourselves as we naturally are. We've got our minds so rapped up into looking like one particular body, that we've lost conscious of how impossible it is for two bodies to be exactly alike. Our own damn bodies don't even look the same throughout the lengths of a day, yet we're still falling for a social ideal which simply cannot be met? To love yourself as you are, and move towards a better you, you have learn more about yourself and your body first. It takes time, and it takes strength, and you will have your downfalls, but I promise you, there is no greater feeling than embracing yourself for who you truly are #cellulitesaturday #HoneyLoves
«Es bedeutet mir so viel, dass Frauen einen Teil von sich feiern, der seit Ewigkeiten ins Lächerliche gezogen wird», freut sich Brenna über ihren Erfolg.
#CelluliteSaturday ist übrigens nicht der erste Trend für ein positives Körperbild. 2013 postete Chrissy Teigen (30) als vermutlich erstes Model überhaupt ein Bild ihrer Dehnungsstreifen. Im vergangenen Jahr machte dann unter Müttern der Hashtag «Show your Stripes» («Zeig deine Streifen») die Runde. Nach dem Motto «Ein Tiger zeigt seine Streifen» solle man stolz sein auf seinen starken Körper. (paf)Publiziert am 14.11.2016 | Aktualisiert um 19:37 Uhr