Zu viel abgenommen: Bella Hadid verlor ihre Kurven «aus Versehen»

I can't believe it !!!!! #emo#8J+Puw==###emo#77iP###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#77iP###emo#8J+Puw==## There is no better feeling than being confirmed for the @victoriassecret fashion show !!! What a dream come true..I feel so appreciative and excited! Thank you for this opportunity to walk next to some of the most inspiring and incredible women in the world!#emo#8J+PvA==##Thank YOU from the deepest part of my heart @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @10magazine #MonicaMitro thank you @gothamgym for whipping me into shape and @imgmodels @annemarieleonie for supporting me always !! So much love !!!! #VSFashionShow

A video posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Oct 27, 2016 at 6:48am PDT