Comeback nach acht Jahren :  Tanja La Croix an der London Fashion Week

Rohmir catwalk show today. #getthelook #runway #instafashionweek #instabest #girls #londonfashion #rohmir #londonforever #instamodels #fashionweek #thelookoflove #myenglishgarden

A photo posted by ROHMIR Olga Roh (@rohmir_) on Sep 17, 2016 at 11:23am PDT