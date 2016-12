Social-Media-Zensur :  Nippel-Rebellen tricksen Instagram aus

New York; you've been a bitch and a lover You stole almost everything I owned but in return showed me incredible people who I call my dear friends today#emo#8J+kmA==###emo#8J+PvA==## You gave me an overload of nipples and burgers and made me go completely broke. Thank you for this amazing time!!! See you soon, for now back to Switzy!

