Schimmel-Alarm in der beliebten Baby-Giraffe! :  Sophies schmutziges Geheimnis

Parents Discover Mold inside Sophie the Giraffe and A spokeswoman for Sophie the Giraffe has since issued the below statement: "First of all, it's important to know that Sophie the Giraffe is composed of 100% natural rubber, so the cleaning instructions have to be carefully respected. As indicated on the packaging and in an explanatory leaflet inside the packaging, we recommend to clean the surface of Sophie the Girafe with a damp cloth. It should not be immersed in the water nor rinsed off, to prevent water from getting inside, as she may become damaged. We thus would like to emphasize on the fact that it is important, while cleaning the product, that no water gets inside the hole."

A photo posted by Shruti Babu (@pajamamama512) on Jan 16, 2017 at 7:19pm PST