Thank you all very much for kind comments and positive response! To answer one of the most common questions what is this for I'll just say for now that from a mechanical/software/hardware/electric engineering stand point it was quite an ambitious project that required developing and enhancing a lot of technologies along the way. That growth opens up many real world applications where everything we have been learning so far on this robot can be applied to solve real world problems. (I'm not just talking bipedal robots) One of such projects is already in development, but I'm not allowed to say more at this moment. For those who thought it was fake here is a phone video where I walked too close to it and had to be pulled back lol #hankookmiraetechnology #koreafuturetechnology #robot #mech #walktest

