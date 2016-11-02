Facebook-Solidarität mit Dakota-Sioux :  Darum sind gerade Zehntausende in Standing Rock

Wenn man Facebook Glauben schenkt, halten sich derzeit zahlreiche Menschen im amerikanischen North Dakota auf. Die Gegend ist jedoch kein neues Ferienziel. Hinter dem neuen Facebook-Phänomen steckt eine politische Botschaft.
Denn in Standing Rock im US-Bundesstaat North Dakota demonstrieren Umweltschützer und Eingeborene seit Monaten. Es geht um den Bau einer Öl-Pipeline (BLICK berichtete). Sie soll mitten durch ein heiliges heiliges Gebiet der Sioux führen, einem Stamm US-amerikanischer Ureinwohner. Die haben nun das digitale Kriegsbeil ausgegraben.
Polizei soll Facebook missbraucht haben
Nach einem unbestätigten Gerücht soll die Polizeibehörde von Morton County, einem Bezirk von North Dakota, das «Check-In»-Feature von Facebook genutzt haben, um Demonstranten zu identifizieren und sie aufzugreifen.
Mit der Aktion soll nun der Überwachungsstaat ausgetrickst werden werden. Bereits mehrere Zehntausende haben in Standing Rock auf Facebook eingecheckt.
Hollywood-Stars wie Chris Hemsworth («Thor») kamen zuvor gar selbst nach Standing Rock, um gegen den Bau der Pipeline zu protestieren.
Standing with those who are fighting to protect their sacred land and water. #nodapl #waterislife #mniwiconi @taikawaititi I would also like to take this opportunity to raise something that has been bothering me for sometime. Last New Year's Eve I was at a "Lone Ranger" themed party where some of us, myself included, wore the traditional dress of First Nations people. I was stupidly unaware of the offence this may have caused and the sensitivity around this issue. I sincerely and unreservedly apologise to all First Nations people for this thoughtless action. I now appreciate that there is a great need for a deeper understanding of the complex and extensive issues facing indigenous communities. I hope that in highlighting my own ignorance I can help in some small way.
Falls am Überwachungs-Gerücht etwas dran sein sollte, ist es nun mit der Facebook-Verfolgung vorbei – bei solch vielen Besuchern in Standing Rock.